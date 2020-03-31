Joseph D. Leger Jr.
19722020
Atchison, Kan. Joseph David Leger Jr., 47, Atchison, died March 20, 2020.
Survivors include: his mother, Patricia Betts; his companion, McKinley White; son, Joseph David Leger III; daughter, Ashley French; brother, Eldon Troy Leger; sister, Sonya Rene (Tim) Pruett; niece, Taygan Pruett; nephew, Chase Grippin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph David Leger Sr.
Mr. Leger will be cremated under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Graveside services and inurnment will be at a later date, at Oak Hill Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
