EASTON, Kan. Mary Katherine (McCourt) Lee, age 84, of Easton, Kansas, died on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care with family at her side.

Mass of Christian burial was Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Atchison. Interment followed in St. Patricks Cemetery. A parish rosary was on Thursday, Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.

