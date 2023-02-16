EASTON, Kan. Mary Katherine (McCourt) Lee, age 84, of Easton, Kansas, died on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care with family at her side.
Mass of Christian burial was Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Atchison. Interment followed in St. Patricks Cemetery. A parish rosary was on Thursday, Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patricks Cemetery or Shriners Childrens.
Mary was born in Atchison County, Kansas, on May 5, 1938, the daughter of Stephen H. and Retha Pat (Miller) McCourt. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary and graduated from Atchison High School in 1956.
Mary was employed at the Mop Factory for a short time before becoming a homemaker and a dedicated farmers wife. She was a wonderful, hands-on mother and grandmother who took great care of her family. Her family was the most important aspect of her life. She formerly taught CCD in the Easton and Mooney Creek communities. She will be remembered for being a great cook and her amazing pie making ability, especially her fruit pies! As a very talented seamstress, she volunteered her time at the Tri Parish Quilters in Easton making quilts to be donated.
She married Joseph Lee on Sept. 3, 1960, at St. Joseph Church, in Atchison. They shared 47 years of marriage before Joes death on Dec. 18, 2007. She is also preceded in death by her parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Leanna McCourt.
Survivors include her children, Brenda Dobbs (Mark) of Leavenworth, Kansas, Dan Lee of Easton, Kansas, John Lee (Suny) of Potter, Kansas, Mike Lee (Julie Acheson) of Nortonville, Kansas; a nephew, Ronnie (Lisa) McCourt of Kearney, Nebraska; a niece, Debbie (Terry) Robinson of Lancaster, Kansas; seven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. As published in the Atchison Globe.
