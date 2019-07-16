DENTON, Kan. Bobby Dean Lee, 57, of Denton, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home.
Bobby was born on May 30, 1962 in Atchison, to Joe and Wanda (Canterberry) Lee.
He was a construction worker. Bobby was an avid fisherman, mushroom hunter and a regular outdoors man.
Bobby married Darlene Miller on Nov. 14, 1992 in Huron, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lee.
Survivors: wife, Darlene Lee, Denton, Kansas; children, Rachel Moody, (Richey) Zachary Lee (Katylin) Jacob Lee; grandchildren, Daveion Norman and Benitt Lee; mother, Wanda Lee; brothers, Danny, Gary and David Lee; sisters, Sandy and Kay Lee; nieces and nephews
Bobby wishes were to be cremated with memorial services at a later date.
Memorials: Bobby Dean Lee Memorial Fund.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.