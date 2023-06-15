Lednicky, Mary A. 1929-2023

EVEREST, Kan. Mary Alyce Lednicky, 94, of Everest, Kansas, passed away, Sunday, June 11, 2023, after a short stay at the Maple Heights Nursing Center, in Hiawatha, Kansas. She was born on April 20, 1929, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of James and Cora McCraw Peterson. After Mary Alyce graduated from high school, she married John F. Lednicky, on Nov. 10, 1948, at St. Marys Catholic Church in Purcell, Kansas.
She was a homemaker and worked during the tax season for Knouse Accounting in Horton. Mary Alyce played the organ for St. Marys Catholic Church for over 50 years. She loved her flowers, music, sewing, watching KU basketball but most of all spending time with children and grandchildren. Mary Alyce always remembered birthdays and sent out cards, early enough so they would arrive on time.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda (Tom) Oertel, of Leavenworth, Kansas, Carla Earp, of Tonganoxie, Kansas and Lisa Burke (David) Jasper, of Everest, Kansas; three sons, Timothy (Sue) Lednicky, of Leavenworth, Kansas, Michael (Cindy) Lednicky, of Everest, Kansas and James (Joy) Lednicky, of Horton, Kansas; 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren with two on the way and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Stephen Lednicky; two son-in-laws, Rick Earp and Jim Burke; and a grandson, Ryan Earp.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the St. Leos Catholic Church in Horton, with visitation to follow.
A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday at the St. Leos Catholic Church with burial to follow at the St. Leos Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank NEK Hospice for their mothers special care by those that she bonded with.
Memorials may be made to the Mary Alyce Lednicky memorial fund to be designated later.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.