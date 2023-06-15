Lednicky, Mary A. 1929-2023

EVEREST, Kan. Mary Alyce Lednicky, 94, of Everest, Kansas, passed away, Sunday, June 11, 2023, after a short stay at the Maple Heights Nursing Center, in Hiawatha, Kansas. She was born on April 20, 1929, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of James and Cora McCraw Peterson. After Mary Alyce graduated from high school, she married John F. Lednicky, on Nov. 10, 1948, at St. Marys Catholic Church in Purcell, Kansas.

She was a homemaker and worked during the tax season for Knouse Accounting in Horton. Mary Alyce played the organ for St. Marys Catholic Church for over 50 years. She loved her flowers, music, sewing, watching KU basketball but most of all spending time with children and grandchildren. Mary Alyce always remembered birthdays and sent out cards, early enough so they would arrive on time.

To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Lednicky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.