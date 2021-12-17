Larson, August

August Larson
NORTONVILLE, Kan. August Jon Larson, 82, of Nortonville, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 15. He passed away after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a fall. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Jon was born in Wichita, Kansas. He was the youngest of four children, born to Emma Maxine and Walter William Larson.
He joined the Marine Corp and served at Camp Pendleton, Okinawa, Japan, and the Philippines. All of Jons service was served during peace time. He treasured the discipline and travel the Corp provided.
After his service, he moved back to Tulsa, Oklahoma and worked for Del Web. He met a friend that introduced him to the idea of working for the railroad. He then moved to Atchison in 1962 and began to work for Union Pacific Railroad.
In 1963, he met and later married the love of his life. Jon and Louise (Betty) Weishaar united in Holy Matrimony on Aug. 8, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Nortonville.
The couple moved to Prairie Village, Kansas. There, the first two of their five children were born. The family moved to Chicago, Illinois, where a third child joined the crew. A move to Cleveland, Ohio the following year brought a fourth child.
Jon provided for his family as a medical supply salesman. In 1975, the job took the family to sunny Southern California. The last of their children was born in California, in 1985. The family remained in California until one by one, they each moved back to Kansas in the 90s.
Jon enjoyed summer vacations with his family. They toured much of the nation, visiting National Parks, landmarks, and hotels with pools. Later, he and his wife expanded their travels to Europe and Hawaii, memories that he treasured and spoke of frequently.
Jon was a coach to his sons baseball and football teams. He was an avid DIY-er, which led him to restoring a 1937 Ford pickup truck. He was passionate about V-8s and was a board member of the Kansas City V-8 Club. He loved golfing, watching the Kansas State Wildcats and all sports and activities his beloved grandsons were involved in. He also pushed the boundaries of social distancing, by giving everyone a hug regardless of an invitation, spouting off useless trivia and telling dad jokes whenever he could.
He is survived by: his wife, Louise (Betty), of the home; his five children: August (Lance) Larson (Paula), Nortonville, Shawn Gigstad (Dwight), Nortonville, Erika Larson, Overland Park, Kansas, Dirk Larson, Kansas City, Missouri, Jessica Axel (Jeremy), Denver, Colorado; and seven grandsons: August Justin Larson, Jeremy Patrick Larson, Samuel Henry Larson, George Oliver Gigstad II, Anthony William Larson, Levi Raymond Axel and Sterling Arthur Axel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Nortonville.
Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon, with Rosary to be cited at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Church or to St. Judes Research Hospital and sent in care of the Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.