Larkin, Terence P. 1959-2022

Terence P. Terry Larkin, 62, of Atchison, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Terry was born on Nov. 21, 1959, in Atchison, the son of Raymond and Barbara Jean (Hill) Larkin.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1978. Terry also attended Kansas City Kansas Community College for one year. He worked as an order clerk for the Blish-Mize, Atchison for many years and Atchison Castings/Bradken. He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Terry enjoyed being with his grandchild, hunting, fishing, reading and walking.
He was married to Pamela Contreras on Dec. 31, 1996. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include: daughters, Emily Larkin, Wichita, Kansas, Andrea Gosa and Chris, Lenexa, Kansas; a son, Dustin Gosa, Atchison; one sister, Robyn Kelley, of Atchison; a granddaughter, Eva Amelia; and his dog, Sammie.
His parents; three brothers: Dennis and Tim Larkin and Larry Merrill, and three sisters: Mary Ann Harris and Bonnie Zabel; Karen Sue Risse preceded him in death.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Atchison, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Parish and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
