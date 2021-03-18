Marjorie Carol Marge Lanfermann, age 80, of Atchison, Kansas, died March 15, 2021, at The Gardens at Barry Road, Kansas City, Missouri.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Benedict Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic School or Alzheimers Association and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Marge was born on Oct. 16, 1940, at the Atchison Hospital in Atchison, Kansas. She attended Atchison Public Schools and graduated from Atchison High School in May of 1959.
She met the love of her life, Paul H. Lanfermann, in 1956, and the two were married on Jan. 16, 1960, at St. Benedict Church in Atchison; they were able to spend 60 wonderful years together. They had two sons, Paul Lanfermann II, and Kenneth Lanfermann. Additionally, Marge had the honor and privilege to call Pam (Jones) Durham a daughter who she adopted while Pam was at Benedictine College.
She began her employment career at Domann Drug Store while in high school and worked different jobs throughout her life, including, serving as a locator for the Government Caves in Atchison, a manager for the United Way, a director at Project Concern, a para for USD 409, secretary at the County Treasurers Office and spent the last five years of her work with the Salvation Army. Marge always had the desire to care for those who were in need.
Marge was very active in the community and was a member of Kiwanis, Past President of Sacred Heart Church Altar Society, Beta Sigma Phi, Past Governor of the Advisory Board for the Aging and a member Womens VFW Auxiliary. She and Paul spent over 25 years with the River Rods Car Club going to car shows and cruises. She enjoyed painting, stain glass work, cross stitch, traveling, attending dirt track and circle track races, but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Lanfermann, of the couples home in Atchison; son, Paul (Teresa) Lanferman II, Atchison, and his children, Tyson (Danielle) Lanfermann, Gunnar (Michelle) Lanfermann, and Caylon Lanfermann. Her honorary daughter Pam (Tom) Durham of Ocala, Florida, and her children, Katie (Doug) Cain, Chrissy (Dave) Neu, Scott (Marissa) Durham and Pams five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Lanfermann in 1978; an infant brother, Kenneth Miller; and brother, Albert Joe Miller. As published in the Atchison Globe.
