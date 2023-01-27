Lane, Rex L. 1954-2023

Rex L. Lane, of Atchison, died peacefully with his wife Elizabeth at his side on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, following complications of a major cardiac event in June 2022.
On May 25, 1954, Marion L. Lane and Laura Jean (Peterson) Lane Christensen welcomed their first child, Rex L. Lane. The family lived in Rossville, Kansas. In 1956, the family welcomed their daughter, Kerye Jean (Lane) McEwan Jackson. In his early childhood, the family moved to North Topeka, Kansas, where he spent his formative years.
Rex graduated from Seaman High School in 1972. During his childhood and late adolescence, he developed lifelong friendships, relationships with key mentors and passions that would be present throughout his life.
Rex attended Pittsburg State University on an athletic scholarship for cross country and track and he transferred to Washburn University following an injury. Rex concluded his collegiate studies at the University of Kansas, where he earned a Bachelors of Science Degree in Radio, Television and Film from the School of Journalism in 1977.
His academic pursuits were again buoyed by lifetime friendships, athletic pursuits and the joys of the era.
Thereafter, he began pursuit of his law enforcement career. From 1977 through 1979, he worked for the Shawnee County Sheriffs Department as a jailer.
An ancillary benefit from his first real job was being introduced by William Bill Beasley to the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann (Sheets) Lane in 1978. They were married six months later on Feb. 24, 1979, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Topeka. Their 44-year commitment was a testament to his tenacity and faithfulness. He never faltered and truly believed in until death do us part.
In 1979, Rex became a patrol officer with the Lawrence Police Department. During his service, he earned the respect of his fellow officers and many professional accolades, including his membership on the Crisis Response Team, training officer, master marksman and his meritorious service medal. Rex was injured in the line of duty on Sept. 10, 1988, suffering a permanent disability that led to his retirement from the police force.
During a year sabbatical, Rex initiated steps that would lead to his next profession endeavor; however, he also served as a dedicated Mr. Mom, expanded his culinary boundaries and attempted mastery of elementary French.
Rex and his family relocated to Michigan in 1990, where he entered Thomas L. Cooley Law School. During these years, Rex balanced family and academics, teaching the fundamentals of law through Hot Wheels on the kitchen table, exploring new surroundings, and enjoying jazz festivals and local music. Excelling in criminal law, he graduated with the Carpenter Class in 1993.
Rex and his family returned to Kansas and moved to Lake Dabinawa upon his graduation from law school. There, he began his legal career with the Jefferson County Attorneys Office. During their years at the lake, fulfilling another dream, Rex began coaching high school track and cross country at McLouth High School as an assistant to Clint Pevril and, later, George Karn.
In 1997, Rex accepted an opportunity to become a Child Support Enforcement Attorney with the State of Kansas and relocated his family to Atchison, where he and Elizabeth would spend the next 25 years. During his time in Atchison, Rex worked at Duncan Senecal Law Office, the Atchison County Attorneys Office and later his own sole practice at Lane Law Office, LLC. Rex strove to afford his clients an opportunity for just representation and fair participation within the judicial system. He collaborated with colleagues and valued the camaraderie of the legal community in Atchison and the surrounding jurisdictions.
While deeply committed to his day job, it was Rexs work in the early morning hours, late afternoons, and weekends that provided the most fulfillment. From 1999 to 2018, Rex served as a cross country and track coach for Benedictine College. Rex coached many successful individual athletes, including several who received All-America distinctions. A number of Rexs teams competed in NAIA championships, including the 2016 NAIA National Champion Womens 4x800 relay team. He was recognized as Heart of America Conference Cross County Coach of the Year on six occasions and as 2016 Indoor Track Coach of the Year.
Rex was passionate about coaching, devoting much of his energy to molding his student-athletes into successful athletes by modeling an appreciation and love for the sport. He was proud of their successes as athletes, academics, and young adults. Rex valued his role in creating and preserving an environment which fostered integrity, imparting a life-long ethos.
His professional achievements and impacts were dwarfed by his exceeding (and perhaps excessive) pride in his daughters, Laura Elizabeth Lane and Catherine Allison Lane. In 1981, Rex boasted he had become a Daddy as he was the first to hold Laura and commenced on a series of adventures they would share together. Three years later, in 1984, he again became a proud father to Catherine Allison. They shared a love for jigsaw puzzles, The Beatles and cheesy bread.
Throughout their childhoods, Rex shared with his girls his passions, a deep sense of intellectual curiosity, and a zest for life. As adults, he explored the world with each of them reaping the benefits of his early cultivation as together they ate good food, drank fine wine, and appreciated music and culture.
As his family expanded to include the girls partners, he again shared great pride in their successes proudly attending Christopher Livermans graduations from graduate and medical school, often boasting of Chriss academic and professional accomplishments. With Steven Familo, Rex shared a professional camaraderie based on their law enforcement backgrounds.
Rex was a multifaceted individual intelligent, yet at times arrogant; proud, but also humble; quick witted and adventuresome. These words capture only a part of his true persona.
Rexs family recognizes the reality of his death will transform their lives. The measure of fragility and brevity of the last seven months created an awareness of the precious value of the moment. Death is utterly natural; it is also heartbreaking. His last breath allows us to cherish precious memories without reservation, holding nothing back.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by: his wife, Elizabeth, their children, Laura E. Lane and Dr. Christopher Liverman of San Francisco, California and Catherine Allison Lane and Steven Familo of Front Royal, Virginia; his sister, Kerye J. and Allan Jackson of Topeka; and nephews, Jason McEwan and Joshua Fulton.
To honor his legacy and celebrate the numerous lives he touched, a memorial service will be at Noon on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison.
Family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. to Noon at the funeral home.
Following the service a celebration will be held at Elizabeths 121 N 5th St, Atchison, KS 66002.
In lieu of flowers, the family directs memorials to the Coach Rex L. Lane Memorial Scholarship at Benedictine College (please make checks payable to Benedictine College with Rex Lane in the memo).
Checks may be sent to Benedictine College, 1020 N. 2nd Street, Atchison, KS 66002.
Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.