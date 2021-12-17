Shanna J. Lancaster
NEW ORLEANS, La. A private memorial service will be held later for Shanna Jerree Lancaster, age 44, who went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her residence in New Orleans.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph S. Lancaster.
She was survived by her mother, V Jerree Lancaster of Arcadia, Florida; brother, Brandon Woolston of Arcadia; uncle, Brian Corcoran (wife Sofiah) of Bartow, Florida; grandmother, Anna Woolston Corcoran of Bartow; many loved cousins in Atchison and St. Joseph, Missouri.
Church Funeral Services of Walker, Louisiana is in charge of arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
