Lambert, Judith L. 1945-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Judith Lee Judy Lambert, 75, of Atchison, formerly of Augusta, Maine, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
Judith Lee Osborne was born on March 24, 1945, in Augusta, the daughter of Ralph and Beatrice (Davies) Osborne.
She graduated from high school and attended college in the Augusta area.
Judy worked as a librarian for the Legislative Law Library, in Augusta.
Survivors include: a son, Kerry (Brenda) Lambert, Atchison; daughter, Kim Lambert, Augusta; three grandchildren: Beatrice and Tyler Lambert, Atchison, and Kami Lambert, Augusta; brothers: Alan, Sookie and Dana; sister, Jackie.
Judy was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers: Donnie, Carly and Bob; sister, Jean.
Judy requested cremation and burial back in Augusta, at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to: The Humane Society of Atchison or Augusta, and may be sent to the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave., Atchison, KS 66002, who is handling the local arrangements.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
