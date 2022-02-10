Lambert DDS, John J. 1954-2022

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. John Jack James Lambert, age 85, a Northland resident of Kansas City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Jack was born Jan. 4, 1937, to Elmer and Elizabeth (Reed) Lambert in Atchison.
Jack graduated from Atchison High School in 1954. After graduation, he enlisted with the United States Navy and served his country in Japan from 1954 to 1958. He received his Honorable Discharge as a Petty Officer 2nd Class.
Jack returned home and continued his education at Washburn University, earning his Bachelors Degree in Chemistry and Biology in 1962.
He graduated from the University of Missouri (UMKC) Dental School in 1969; he practiced dentistry in Overland Park, Kansas for 30 years before retiring.
Jack was united in marriage with Patricia Burgess from Monroe, Michigan in 1967.
After he graduated from dental school, they moved to Prairie Village, Kansas to raise their family. Jack and Trish moved to the Northland in 2000. Over the years, they traveled throughout the United States, Alberta, Canada and Scotland. They enjoyed many attractions as well as hiking. One of their favorites was the Malt Whiskey Trail in Northern Scotland.
Jacks family was extremely important to him and oh, how he enjoyed seeing and spending quality time with everyone! It was always great fun when the entire family could gather together.
After retiring, he enjoyed camping and hiking in various locations: Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Appalachian Mountains (AT), Great Smoky Mountains, Colorado and New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by both parents and sister, Nancy Gianino.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Trish, of 55 years; two daughters, Lisa Loe (Darin) of Maryville, Missouri and Lori Lambert (Michael Markowitz) of Kansas City; five grandchildren: Abby, Macy, Cooper Loe, Analise Lambert and Maryellen Markowitz; a sister, Mary Evans of Vandalia, Illinois; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Meyers Northland Chapel 401 Main St. Parkville, MO 64152.
A Celebration of life will immediately follow at the chapel at 7 p.m.
Masks are encouraged.
A Committal Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Leavenworth National Cemetery 150 Muncie Rd. Leavenworth, KS 66048. Memorial contributions are suggested to GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (go2foundation.org).
Memories of Jack and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care for their loving care and support for Jack and the entire family.
Arrangements: entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel, Parkville, Missouri. As published in the Atchison Globe.
