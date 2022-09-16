Kuhnert, Mary Jane 1932-2022

Mary Jane was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Effingham, Kansas, the daughter of Fred and Clara Belle (Howard) Besancon. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1950.
Mary Jane worked at Atchison County Court House, Blair Milling, Steinlite Lab for eighteen years and in the office at Mall Towers, retiring in 1992. She enjoyed gardening, spending time with grandchildren, KU Basketball and her little dog Mickey.
Mary Jane married Roy Kuhnert on May 2, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison. He preceded her on July 1, 1998.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie and Tim Blohm, Atchison, Janet and Darren Blakesley, Topeka, Kansas; a son, Robert and Laura Kuhnert, Rockford, Michigan; grandchildren, Courtney (Chris) Falk, Joey and Sami Blakesley, Sarah and Ryan Kuhnert, with one great-grandchild on the way, and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded by her parents and stepmother, Edith Snodgrass; four brothers, Leonce, Melvin, Robert Besancon, and Martin Bud Emmerich; and a granddaughter, Hannah Blakesley. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To send flowers to the family of Mary Kuhnert, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.