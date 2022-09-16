Kuhnert, Mary Jane 1932-2022

Mary Jane Kuhnert, 90, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Amberwell Atchison, Atchison.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

Service information

Sep 20
Visitation
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Ave
Atchison, KS 66002
Sep 20
Service
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
11:00AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Ave
Atchison, KS 66002
