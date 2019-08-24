Kuhnert, Elizabeth A. 1932-2019

CUMMINGS, Kan. Elizabeth Ann Kuhnert, 86, Cummings, formerly of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Midland Care Hospice House, Topeka, Kansas, surrounded by her loving family.
Elizabeth was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Flora (Mitchell) Dame.
She was a homemaker.
Elizabeth was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison.
She enjoyed bowling, flowers, gardening and especially being a farmers wife.
Elizabeth married Elmer Kuhnert on Aug. 26, 1955, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
He preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2010.
Survivors include: a son, Jeff (Teri) Kuhnert, Rushville; three daughters, Robyn (Greg) Wagner, of Cummings, Lisa (Ted) Hurst, Effingham, Kansas, and Beth (Terry) Hamilton, of Effingham; a sister, Marjorie Stone, Atchison; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by: two sons, Elmer Lee Kuhnert Jr. and Randy Kuhnert; five brothers, Gene, Henry, Bill, Sam and Raymond Dame; and six sisters, Bernice Hanshaw, Doris Guess, Nancy Haugness, Jackie Hinton, Helen Dame and Norma Jean Dame.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Midland Hospice House, in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
