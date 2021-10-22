Kuhn, Charlotte J. 1927-2021

Charlotte Jean Kuhn, 94, of Atchison, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Mosaic Life Center in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Charlotte was born on Jan. 19, 1927, the daughter of Carl and Ruth (McBratney) Schmidt in Atchison.
She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and American Legions.
She enjoyed gardening, crafting, traveling, bowling and was a member of the Stars & Stripe League and St. Marks Lutheran Church, Atchison.
Charlotte was a volunteer at Project Concern for over 20 years.
She is survived by: her children: Gwen (John) Garrison, Ron (Carolyn) Kuhn, Dennis (Sharon) Kuhn and Debbie (Pamela) Rabin; daughter-in-law, Karen Kuhn; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Charlotte is preceded in death by: her parents; son, Keith Kuhn; and her siblings: Thelda Rose, Nell, Betty Ruth, Olive, John, Fred, Frank Arther, Edwin and Robert.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, with Rev. Craig Lantz officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memory Garden, in Atchison.
Visitation with the family will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Marks Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society or to the MS Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.