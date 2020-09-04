BASEHOR, Kan. Leo Joseph Kreutzer, 94, of Basehor, Kansas, died peacefully at his home, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He was born April 23, 1926, in Easton, Kansas, to John and Margaret (Bodde) Kreutzer.
On Sept. 3, 1953, Leo married Nina I. Noll at Corpus Cristy Church in Mooney Creek, Kansas. She survives at the home. Leo is also survived by two daughters, Pat Buckhave (Gary) of Sunman, Indiana, and Beth Sackuvich (Ron) of Hume, Missouri; six grandchildren, Valerie Baker, Jeremiah Ross, Josh Stringer, Stephanie Baker, Ashley Hilt and Chris Hilt; one great-grandchild; a brother, Dale Kreutzer; and two sisters, Gloria Miller (Bob) and Mary Wells (Bill)
Leo served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1945 to 1947. He was employed with GSA for the Federal Government for 27 years and he also worked for the Easton Bus Service for another 27 years serving the Basehor School District.
He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church for over 53 years. Leo was also a member of the VFW Post 11499 in Basehor, Kan.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lawrence Kreutzer; and a daughter, Joan Kreutzer.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Holy Angels Church in Basehor. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at Holy Angels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Holy Angels Church. Arrangements in care of R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
