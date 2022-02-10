Kreider, Richard E. 1932-2022

HORTON, Kan. Richard E. Kreider, age 89, of rural Horton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Amberwell Hiawatha Hospital, Hiawatha.
Richard was born on the Kreider family farm south of Horton on Aug. 31, 1932, the son of John B. and Rosa I. (Armstrong) Kreider. He grew up on the family farm and attended Fairview Grade School then graduating from Atchison County Community High School in 1950.
Richard was a member of the Kansas National Guard Battery C 154th F.A. Battalion serving for eight years, which included two years active duty in Churchill Manitoba, Canada, which is a remote area approximately eight hours north into Canada.
He reached the rank of corporal and left the Army to take over the farming operation, due to the death of his father in 1960.
On June 7, 1958, Richard was united in marriage to Vaughn H. Jewel in Augusta, Kansas. They enjoyed many happy years, farming and raising their family.
Richard spent the winter months as a welder for Gaskell Bolt, receiving many certifications for his welding abilities as well as teaching several neighborhood kids to weld in his shop on the farm.
Richard was the longest attending member of the Disciples of Christ Christian Church in Horton, Kansas.
He was Chairman of the board and was instrumental in the rebuilding of the current church on Central Avenue in Horton, after the original church was destroyed by fire in 1976.
Richard was a devoted loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Many days, evenings and weekends were spent picking up his granddaughter from school, attending school events, dance recitals and pretty much any event that included supporting his family.
He was a lover of good food, but especially pie. No meal was complete without a piece of pie.
Richard was proceeded in death by: his parents; sister, Irene; brothers, Harry and Thomas.
Richard is survived by: his wife of 63 years, Vaughn of rural Horton; son, John (Angie) Kreider, rural Horton, son, Rick Kreider, Topeka, Kansas; granddaughter, Reba (Jordan) Matthias; and great-granddaughter, Lucille Elaine Matthias.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Disciples of Christ Christian Church Horton, with burial to follow at the Muscotah Cemetery, Muscotah, Kansas.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Disciples of Christ Christian Church, for the food pantry, in care of Dishon Maple Chaney Mortuary.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
