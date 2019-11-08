Joyce I. Kramer
19412019
ATCHISON, Kan. Joyce Irene Kramer, 78, of Atchison, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Joyce was born on July 13, 1941, in Atchison, the daughter of Emmett Hap and Irene (Kreider) Underwood.
She attended St. Benedicts and Sacred Heart Grade Schools, and graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy. She attended Providence School of Nursing, in Kansas City, to become a registered nurse.
She and Alfred Ed Kramer, were united in marriage, on July 27, 1963, at St. Benedicts Church, in Atchison.
Alfred Ed preceded her in death, on Dec. 13, 2008.
Joyce was employed at the Atchison Hospital for 44 years, where she served most recently as a charge nurse in the med surge department.
She took a break from work to start and raise her family, before returning to the hospital and eventually retiring in 2006, to be a caretaker for her husband. She then became instrumental in the family farm operations.
Joyce was a devout member of St. Louis Church and the church Altar Society; she loved her church.
She enjoyed time spent doing yardwork and was especially talented with her flowers.
Survivors include: her three sons: Tim (Sally) Kramer, Charlie (Susan) Kramer and Jeff (Sara) Kramer; a sister, Judy Watowa; a brother, Charles Underwood; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Hap and Irene; husband, Alfred Ed; and a son, Joey Kramer.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at St. Louis Church at Good Intent.
Interment will follow, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Rosary will be recited on at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m., at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Louis Church Altar Society or Atchison Library, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at:
www.arensbergpruett.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.