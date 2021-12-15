Kout, Michael A. 1960-2021

Michael Aaron Kout, born Jan. 6, 1960, and passed away on Dec. 7, 2021, after a short battle with lung cancer.
Michael enjoyed airplanes from a young age and recently retired from the Federal Aviation Administration. He loved life, riding his Harley Davidson, his dogs, horses and tinkering in his workshop. But his greatest love was his wife, Carol, and his daughter, Macaila.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Walter S. Kout and brother-in-law, Dalton Covert.
He is survived by: his wife, Carol; daughter, Macaila; mother, Marietta Kout; two step sons, Jeremy (Samantha), Daniel (Michelle); and four grandchildren in Canada. Also, two sisters, Irene Covert and Sharon Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Savannah Station, non-profit organization of Yukon, Oklahoma, an equine therapeutic riding program for people with special needs.
Private family services will be held.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.