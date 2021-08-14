Kooser, Gary L. 1941-2021

MESA, Ariz. Gary Lee Kooser, 80, of Mesa, lost his short battle with cancer on Thursday, July 15, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Gary was born in Sabetha, Kansas on May 12, 1941, the youngest son of Clyde and Leona (Rasmussen) Kooser. When Gary was young, the family moved to Nortonville, Kansas, where he attended school and graduated from jefferson County North High School in 1959.
Gary met the love of his life, Virginia (Virgie) Domann in 1958, on a blind date. they were married later that year, on Oct. 10, and were lifelong partners, married for 57 years, until her death in 2016. They were blessed with six children: Terry and Gary (passed), Gina, Lori, David and Todd.
In the early 1970s, Gary moved his family to Mesa. He enjoyed golfing, boating, growing tomatoes, and spending time with family and friends. He began a 30+year career with Empire Machinery and retired in 2003.
Loved ones that cleared the path for Gary are: his beloved wife, Virgie; twin sons, Terry and Gary; parents, Clyde and Leona; brother, Rodney; sister, Harriet Henning.
Gary was a wonderful man, and will forever be loved and cherished. His legacy will live on in his surviving family members: Gina Ott (Steve), Lori Smith (Dave) David Kooser (Crystal) Todd Kooser (Heather).
Grandchildren: Drew, Kurt, Heather (Jay), Lauren, Hannah, Hailey, Seth, Krista, Adam, Anthony, Cassie and Kyle, and great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Will Licence, Turoski Twins.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Gary and Virgie in the Spring of 2022. As published in the Atchison Globe.
