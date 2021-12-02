Julie A. (Kurzdorfer) Kocour, age 81, of Atchison, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Julie was born on July 26, 1940, in St. Louis, the daughter of Arthur and Helen (Leatherman) Kurzdorfer and graduated from Nerinx Hall High School in St. Louis in 1958, and from Mount St. Scholastica College in 1962.
She married Robert G. Bob Kocour on June 27, 1964.
Julie remained at Mount St. Scholastica following graduation, as a faculty member of the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Department. She served in that capacity for 38 years and upon retirement, given the status of Professor Emeritus. During her tenure, she served as a teacher, coach, intramural director, member of the college Fine Arts Committee, club sponsor and Athletic Director. Julie taught and mentored thousands in her tenure. While sometimes tough, she always cared for ALL and only wanted the best for every single student. She was appreciated and admired by many and the feeling was mutual with all her students. Thank you to all for your compassion and friendship.
In 2001, Julie was recognized as a pioneer in Womens intercollegiate sports, at which time she was inducted to the Benedictine Raven Hall of Fame for such accomplishments as: instructor, gymnastics coach, Womens Athletic Director, Board of Directors for Kansas Womens intercollegiate Athletic Organization, State Commissioner for Kansas Womens intercollegiate Athletics, Director of Intramurals, moderator for cheerleaders and dance club and as her last joy, Director of Athletics, Benedictine College from 1997 to 2000.
Julie served as a volunteer driver for American Cancer Societys Road to Recovery Program for over 20 years. She taught various community classes for the Atchison Recreation Commission. She was on the Board of Directors for Atchison Recreation Commission and Mount St. Scholastica Academy, was a Co-Chairwoman of the Mount St. Scholastica Alumni Association, establishing the Atchison Bridge Roundelay, a social club that existed for 35 years for the benefit of the schools and was a parishioner of St. Benedict Parish where she served on the Parish Council and on the Education Committee, Social Committee and Athletic committee. She also aided in establishing the schools first Athletic Handbook.
In Julies own words, she enjoyed PEOPLE! Opening her house and heart to family and friends, the spirit of fun, giving time to others, working in the yard, playing golf, card games, sports and above all else, rejoicing in family! Be kind, love one another!
Julie was preceded in death by: her husband and love, Robert Bob Kocour on July 16, 2012; her parents; a brother, Arthur Kurzdorfer, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo (George) Park, Helen Jeanne (Hank) Maggard; brother-in-law, Bud (Barbara) Kocour.
She is survived by: her two sons, Robert and Michael (Julie) Kocour, both of Atchison; and grandchildren: Broc (Selena), Trevor (Kimmie), Brad, Alec, Tobin, Betsy, Colten and Tyler. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Gabrielle Kocour, OSB and Sue Kurzdorfer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial was at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2021, at St. Benedict Church.
Interment followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Benedictine College Womens Athletic Department, St. Benedict Parish or Mount St. Scholastica and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom funeral care has been entrusted.
Memories of Julie and condolences to the family may be left online at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
