Barbara J. Kocour
19402019
ATCHISON, Kan. Barbara Jean (Nelson) Kocour, age 79, went to Heaven on Oct. 9, 2019.
Barbara was born on Jan. 2, 1940, at General Hospital, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Laverna Marie (Sloan) Nelson and Lloyd William Nelson.
Barbara went to grade school at Hale Cook Elementary, in Waldo (Kansas City), but also lived in Texas and California, as her father sought employment after returning home from WWII. Barbara eventually landed in Easton, Kansas, where she attended high school.
After high school, Barbara went to work as a dental assistant, first in Leavenworth, and then later in Kansas City.
In 1960, Barbara met the love of her life, Albert (Bud) Kocour, at the Hilltop, outside Atchison. They were married on June 4, 1961, at St. Lawrence Church, in Easton.
Barbara gave birth to five sons, which earned her the name St. Barbara.
After her five boys were old enough, she went to work as a dental assistant to Dr. Scimeca, and later Dr. Meyers, in Atchison. Barbara retired from Dr. Siteks podiatrist practice, where she gave the best foot massages this side of the Mississippi.
In her spare time, when she wasnt cooking or chasing one of her five boys, Barbara enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren and practicing her Catholic faith.
Barbara was a member of St. Benedicts parish.
She was proceeded in death by her parents.
Barbara is survived by: her husband, Bud; two brothers, Dennis Pete (Barbara Nelson) and Lynn Gabby Nelson; five sons: David (Trisha), of Olathe, Kansas, Joe (Shirley), of Atchison, Alan, of Olathe, Vincent (Kathy), of Olathe, and Mark (Melissa), of Atchison; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Benedicts Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
A parish Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the church.
Visitation to follow from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Mount St. Scholastica Convent.
Cremation care entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
