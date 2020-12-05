HORTON, Kan. Alma Spickelmier Knudson, 98, passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at the Mission Village Nursing Home in Horton, Kansas. She was born Aug. 7, 1922, at the home of her parents Tom and Ella Compton Spickelmier, northeast of Willis, Kanas. Her first memories are of living in a converted garage, while her father built their new home. She attended Sunday school at Claytonville, until it closed, then was baptized into the Methodist Church at Willis, Nov. 23, 1930. She attended Temple Grade School and graduated from Willis High School. An avid tennis player, she and a friend won several county doubles tournaments.
She and Carl Knudson, Jr. were married Oct. 17, 1941, and rented her mothers farm until 1947, when they bought the farm west of Horton and started a Grade A dairy. She joined the Mt. Pleasant Club, was a member until it disbanded, and organized the Mt. Pleasant 4-H club, of which she was a leader for 10 years. She was an honored 4-H Alumni and given a lifetime membership in the Horton School P.T.A. for her work with them. She was elected a Republican committee woman and served as the Secretary of the Kansas Registered Holstein Association for 10 years, the first woman to hold that position. She was a member and Secretary of the Horton History and Literature club for 40 years. She was proud of the clubs work in assembling the material for the book "History of Horton and Surrounding Neighborhoods". She worked for the Kansas Rural Center at Whiting for 10 years. She was Secretary for the Willis alumni association for many years, Secretary Treasurer of the Parks/Claytonville Cemetery Assoc. for 20 years, member of the Brown County Genealogical Society and member of the Horton VFW Auxiliary #2006.
She enjoyed being outside, working in fields, hauling grain, mowing and working with animals. She enjoyed crafts, painting, reading and has had several stories and poems published.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Milton and Claude Spickelmier; sisters, Dr. Dale Fisher (Richard), Rosalyn Pederson (Raymond), Keith and Kenneth (Veda) Knudson, Alfred, Elmira and Jean Jamvold; and close cousin, Byron Compton.
Survivors include three sons, Tom (Shari), Phil and Dan (Sara) Knudson; grandchildren, Chris and Chad (Alex) Knudson, Brandon and Jeffrey Rader, Taylor Knudson, Niki (Larry) Cooper, Addison and Aaron Johnson; seven great-grandchildren; sister- in-law, Ruby Knudson; nseveral nieces and nephews and special family member Max Angle.
A family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Claytonville Cemetery in care of the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary. A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
