Klempnauer, Judith E. 1950-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Judith Evelyn Klempnauer, 68, of Atchison, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Atchison Hospital.
Judith was born on Nov. 14, 1950, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Donald N. and Thelma E. (Rex) Morrow.
She graduated from Easton High School in 1968.
She graduated from the Clark Business School specializing in accounting.
Judith worked as a cook for the Bowling Center and Day Care Center, at Ft. Leavenworth, for many years.
She enjoyed reading, fishing, camping and shooting guns.
She was married to Henry J. Klempnauer, on May 16, 1992, in Boyle Station, Kansas.
Mr. Klempnauer survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two daughters, Sylvia (Dennis) Hunt, Atchison, and Monica (Jeff) Lowe, Gardner, Kansas; two brothers, Rick Morrow, Houston, Texas, and Tom Morrow, Mansfield, Missouri; a sister, Dawn Morrow, Denver; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
The body has been cremated and burial of the cremated remains will be at a later date, in the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Friday, until time of service, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to help with final expenses.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
