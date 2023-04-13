Kinzer, Marjorie 1940-2023

OLATHE, Kan. Marjorie Marge Kinzer, a treasured mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and first-grade teacher, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas. She was 82. Born on July 5, 1940, in Atchison, she was the daughter of the late William Hammond and Helen (Bigelow) Hammond.

Marge married Gary Kinzer Dec. 25, 1959, in Atchison. They were married for 54 years. They moved from Atchison in 2013, to be near their family in the Kansas City area.

