Kinzer, Marjorie 1940-2023

OLATHE, Kan. Marjorie Marge Kinzer, a treasured mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and first-grade teacher, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas. She was 82. Born on July 5, 1940, in Atchison, she was the daughter of the late William Hammond and Helen (Bigelow) Hammond.
Marge married Gary Kinzer Dec. 25, 1959, in Atchison. They were married for 54 years. They moved from Atchison in 2013, to be near their family in the Kansas City area.
Marge dedicated 31 years of her life as a first-grade teacher at Atchison Catholic Elementary Schools (now St. Benedict Catholic School) in Atchison, Kansas. She had a lasting impact on countless students, known as their favorite teacher to many.
A devoted mother of four, Marge loved her family above all else. She is survived by her three daughters, Kelli Thomas of Omaha, Nebraska, Bronwyn Ruffalo (Douglas Ruffalo) of Olathe, Kansas, and Leigh Kinzer (Wayne Correll) of Shawnee, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Kinzer, and son, Garin Kinzer.
Marge has 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, each of whom has been deeply influenced by her kind and fun personality. And her love for her loyal companion, Sugar, who had been with for her the past , was evident to everyone.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and celebrate Marges life at a memorial service to be held at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave., Atchison, on April 15, 2023.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to noon., followed by a memorial service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Benedict Catholic School through Becker-Dyer-Stanton.
Marges passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew her, but her spirit will live on through the lives she touched and the countless students who were fortunate enough to learn from such a dedicated and compassionate educator. Rest in peace, Marjorie Kinzer. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. As published in the Atchison Globe.
