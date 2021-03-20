Linda Kay Kinsman, age 73, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away March 12, 2021, at Amberwell Hospital in Atchison.
Cremation care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Skate High with Hope The Joshua Kinsman Foundation.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Linda was born on June 26, 1947, in Atchison, the daughter of Warren and Mildred (Martin) Tharp. She attended Atchison Public Schools, graduating from Atchison High School in 1965. She furthered her education at Emporia State Teachers College and NEK Vo-Tech for nursing school.
She spent her career as an LPN caring for patients at Atchison Medicalodge and Atchison Senior Village, retiring in 2009 after 38 years.
Linda was an avid swimmer in high school and excelled on the swim team. She enjoyed spending time reading, gardening and crossword puzzles but most of all enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Paul Kinsman, of the couples home in Atchison; a daughter, Viola Kinsman (Eric Moore), Merced, California; a son, Dillon (Amber) Kinsman, Atchison; two sisters, Sandra Thorning, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lana (Carlo) Frazzano, Modesto, California; six grandchildren, Ashley, Kyle, Parker, Dawson, Bradley, Cameron; and one great- granddaughter, Lacy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Joshua Kinsman, and a brother-in-law, Dan Thorning. As published in the Atchison Globe.
