King, Roy D. 1931-2020

Roy Dale King, 88, of Atchison, went to Heaven on Thursday, July 15, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Private graveside services and burial were held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Roy was born on Oct. 16, 1931, in Woodlawn, Kansas, the son of Gale and Lois (Foster) King. Roy served in the United States Army. He worked as a truck driver for Leonard Brothers trucking for many years. Roy was a member of the First Baptist Church, and enjoyed tinkering with cars.
He was married to Melba Jean Campbell on April 23, 1953, in Lebanon, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include a son, David (Jamie) King, Topeka, Kansas, and a daughter Elaine (Charles) Welsh, Overland Park, Kansas. As published in the Atchison Globe.
