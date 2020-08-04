Kimmi, Ruthanna 1927-2020

Ruthanna E. Kimmi, 93, of Atchison, Kansas, died Friday morning, July 31, 2020 at the Atchison Senior Village.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at the church. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Trinity Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Ruthanna was born on April 6, 1927, in Atchison, the daughter of Henry and Hulda (Winkler) Handke.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1944. She worked as a clerk for the JC Penney Store and then for many years as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Ruthanna was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, where she helped with funeral dinners, quilting, and attended Morning Break. She was also a member of the former Shepherds Center, and the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary. She also worked on Saturdays for the former Atchison County Auction Company in the cafeteria. Ruthanna enjoyed painting, quilting, crocheting, her poodle dogs, and working outside.
She was married to Walter Dale Kimmi on May 24, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison. Mr. Kimmi preceded her in death on May 26, 2001. Her parents; a daughter, Sandy, Kimmi, (February, 1973); two brothers, Wilbur and Lewis Handke; and a sister, Henrietta Franklin, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Kimmi, Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
