Killip, Marilyn 1937-2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Marilyn E. Killip, 81, Kansas City, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City.
The body has been cremated under the direction and care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas. No services are planned.
Marilyn was born August 26, 1937 in Kansas City, the daughter of Donald and Mildred Stites Crocker. She graduated from Westport High School.
She and James Killip were united in marriage in 1963 in Kansas City and were later divorced.
Marilyn worked in warehouse packaging with herbal supplements until her retirement.
She enjoyed gardening and ceramics. She was formerly a swimmer and participated in archery.
Survivors include a son, Steve (Rhonda) Killip, Atchison; two grandchildren, Cameron and Brenna. As published in the Atchison Globe.
