Killebrew, Kathryn A. 1954-2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. Kathryn Ann (Sturgis) Killebrew, 68, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away, on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Home in Evansville. She was born on Dec. 6, 1954, in Richmond, Virginia to the late Charles Sturgis and Betty (Spielman) Carr.
Kathryn loved attending concerts and baseball games with her sons, as well as proudly supporting them with wrestling. She enjoyed swimming and her grandson was her whole world.
She is survived by her sons, William (Abbi) Killebrew and Zach (Kristina) Killebrew; her grandson, Thomas Killebrew; and her sister, Carol Farmer.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her brother, Charles Alan Sturgis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Paola Eagles Club on May 20, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m. at 26433 Eagle Dr. Paola, Kansas 66071. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Killebrew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.