Killebrew, Kathryn A. 1954-2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. Kathryn Ann (Sturgis) Killebrew, 68, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away, on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Home in Evansville. She was born on Dec. 6, 1954, in Richmond, Virginia to the late Charles Sturgis and Betty (Spielman) Carr.

Kathryn loved attending concerts and baseball games with her sons, as well as proudly supporting them with wrestling. She enjoyed swimming and her grandson was her whole world.

