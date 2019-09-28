Larry W. Kiehl Sr.
EASTON, Kan. Larry Wayne Kiehl Sr., 68, Easton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Funeral service at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.
Condolences may be left on Larrys online guestbook at: www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
