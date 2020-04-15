Kiefer, Daisy M. 1927-2020

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. Daisy Mae (Ray) Kiefer, 93, of Blue Springs, formerly of Muscotah, Kansas, passed away on April 11, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at the Horton City Cemetery.
Due to the coronavirus, a Celebration of life service for Daisy will be held at a later date.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
