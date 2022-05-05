Kibler, Louise E. 1934-2022

Louise Tiny Ellen (Thompson) Herdman Kibler closed her eyes for the last time Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Medicalodge of Atchison. She was 87.
Tiny was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Atchison to Jean E. and Bertha Sophia (Wohlgemuth) Thompson.
She attended Atchison schools, graduating from Atchison High School in 1953.
She married Earl Gordon E.G. Herdman (died 1975) on Oct. 4, 1953. They had two daughters, Rhonda J. Cook and Tracy E. Powell.
Tiny married Robert Bob L. Kibler June 29, 1979. She worked at The Wagon Wheel, Horton Garment Factory, Sander Mop Factory and Pillsbury.
She is survived by: her daughters; brother, Alfred Sonny (Charlotte) Thompson; grandchildren: Ryan (Hannah) Peterson, Carrie (Jon) Schoeberl, Paige (Richard) Galvan, Chad Cook, Jared Powell; and nine great-grandchildren: Ty, Lanie, Kinley, Isabel, Kyndall, Janelle, Krissy, Venice, Milan; and many nephews, nieces, and close friends.
She was preceded in death by: her husbands; brother and sister-in-laws, James Jimmy (Opal) Thompson, Robert Bobby (Freda) Thompson; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred Bea (Archie) Lipp; son-in-law, Steve Cook.
Tiny was known for her active lifestyle. She put in many miles walking Atchison, playing golf, bowling, camping, swimming and taking YMCA classes.
She joined First Christian Church, April 21, 1946 and served as a deaconess for many years. She enjoyed helping with funeral dinners. She also belonged to Bellevue Country Club and the Elks. She had an infectious smile, positive attitude and loved to share her homemade chocolate chip cookies.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, with Rev. Brad Greene officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to service.
Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Her family lovingly asks her family and friends to sport something pink, her favorite color (could be a flower, nail polish, earrings, or clothing) On Monday, May 9, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please give compliments, smiles, and words of encouragement to family, friends, and strangers and/or donations to the First Christian Church or The American Lung Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
