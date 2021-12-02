Imogene H. Kentzler, 92, Atchison, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Vintage Park of Atchison.
Imogene was born June 8, 1929, the daughter of Lawrence and Florentine Zelfer Weber at her parents home in the St. Patricks Community.
She attended St. Patricks Elementary School and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas.
She and Charles H. Kentzler were united in marriage on June 1, 1954, at St. Patricks Catholic Church. Mr. Kentzler preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 2004.
Imogene was formerly employed at the Snowden Mize Drug Company, prior to her marriage. She then became a housewife and homemaker for the remainder of her life.
She was a member of St. Benedict Parish and the Altar Society of the church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Imogene is survived by: her four sons: David (Beverly) Kentzler, Dan (Cheryl) Kentzler and Mike (Stacey) Kentzler, all of Atchison and Mark (Mandy) Kentzler of Sedgwick, Kansas; six grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Weber and three sisters: Geraldine Gering, Rita Weishaar and Marlene Lutz.
Mass of Christian burial was at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Interment followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom funeral care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
