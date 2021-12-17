Janiece Kempton
1932-2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Janiece Jan Minnie (Wood) Kempton, age 89, of Kansas City, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home. Jans husband, Ronald "Ron" Kempton, age 85, died just two days later, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at their home.
Jan was born on March 1, 1932, in Atchison, the only child of Earl and Minnie (Trautloff) Wood. She graduated from Atchison High School in 1950.
Ron was born on Sept. 19, 1936, in Warsaw, Missouri.
They met while square dancing and they were married in Oct. of 1981.
Jan moved to Kansas City in 1967, and had a career as an accountant with KCMO TV5 and Radio. She was always in her garden and was a member of Water Garden Society of Kansas City for 15 years.
Ron worked for the Railroad at the Ford Plant. In his younger years, he enjoyed skeet shooting, target shooting and hunting.
Jan is survived by: her son, Glenn and Teresa Fulk, Platte City, Missouri; her daughter, Debra (Fulk) and Tim Sutlief of Leavenworth, Kansas; as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Ron is survived by two children, Teresa Turner and Dr. Ronald S. Kempton and their families.
Graveside services for both Jan and Ron were at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Alderson Cemetery in Atchison.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral care. As published in the Atchison Globe.
