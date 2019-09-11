Kemple-Pike, Lu-Ann M. 1956-2019

RUSHVILLE, Mo. Lu-Ann Marie Kemple-Pike came into the world on May 8, 1956.
She left us on Sept. 9, 2019. She died at home surrounded by her family.
Lu left behind a loving husband, Chris.
She was an amazing mom to seven children: Jodi (Mike), Emily, Billie Lu (Patience), Randy (Jessica), Jessica, Charlene (David), and Rachael (deceased).
She hung the moon for 14 grandchildren: Christian, Lexy, Jacob, Jenna, Donavon, Morrigan Ashley, Ben, Claira, Dakota, Tyler, Bailey, Aiden and Kingston.
Survived by: siblings, Nancy, Karen, Michael, Patrick and Kathrine.
Proceeded in death by: her daughter, Rachael; her parents, Eleanor and Bill Shane; and her sisters, Lori and Marjorie.
Lu loved sitting at the lake, on her deck, drinking coffee.
She proudly served her community as a council woman.
She was quick with a joke and a smart alec comment.
She made the best sandwiches in the whole world.
She was an avid Chiefs fan, loved music and sharing her singing voice with the world.
She gave more than she had.
She always showed her heart, and taught others to love not only life but each other with a fierceness and honesty.
She was Aunt Lu to more people than we can list, but she loved them all.
We will be celebrating her life with a memorial service 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Rushville Christian Church.
Reception to follow. As published in the Atchison Globe.
