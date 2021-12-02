Robert L. Kempin, Sr., 88, Atchison, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Topeka, Kansas.
Robert was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of Carl and Marian (Everett) Kempin. He attended Trinity Lutheran School.
Robert enlisted in the United States Navy on Nov. 6, 1950, serving until his honorable discharge on Aug. 19, 1954.
During his time in the Navy, he served on the USS Helena earning the National Defense Medal, the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.
He was employed with Page Airways for 27 years. Following this, he worked an additional 10 years as a packer at Blish Mize Company.
Survivors include: a son, Robert (Jennifer) Kempin, Jr., Atchison; two daughters, Glenda Reichle, Atchison, Kathy McRae, Atchison; two brothers, Don Kempin, Atchison, Bud Kempin, Olathe, Kansas; and numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Helen Kempin.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Atchison.
A visitation with the family will be from 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospital or Mt. Vernon Cemetery and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom funeral care has been entrusted.
Memories of Robert and condolences to the family may be left online at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
