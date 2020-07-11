Larry F. Kelly
Larry F. Kelly, 87, Atchison, passed away on March 19, 2020.
Due to the global pandemic and restrictions, family and friends were unable to say their farewells.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Benedict Church, Atchison.
A reception to honor Larry will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the VFW in Atchison.
Please come and tell your favorite or best story about Larry.
Food will be provided and a cash bar will be available.
Survivors include: his six daughters: Erin Kelly, Brigid Kelly Lee, Katy Kelly Keller, Laura (John) OGrady, Eileen Kelly Thornton, and Megan (Lyndon) Black; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandsons; three brothers-in law: John White, Belvue, Kansas, Fr. Robert White, SJ, Nyrobi, Kenya, and Fr. Jim White SJ, Kansas City, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Jacqueline White Kelly; two brothers, Edward Kelly and Ralph Kelly; and two sisters, Mary Grame and Patricia McDonald. As published in the Atchison Globe.
