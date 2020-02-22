Christopher Kelly
19622020
ATCHISON, Kan. Christopher Chris Kelly, 57, Atchison, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Homegoing services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Second Christian Church.
Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from noon until service time, at the church.
Final care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, and a complete obituary may be viewed at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
