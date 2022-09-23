Kelley, Mary S. 1926-2022

Mary Sue (Masingill) Kelley, age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Atchison Senior Village.
Sue was born on May 3, 1926, in Hattieville, Arkansas, to Grover and Nealie (Simon) Masingill. She graduated from Wonderview High School in Hattieville as the salutatorian of her class and was also a member of the Wonderview womens basketball team. Sue was a graduate of the prestigious Dale Carnegie Business Course. Sue loved spending time with her family and watching KU Basketball and KC Chiefs football.
Sue was member of the First Baptist Church in Atchison, where she served on many boards and committees. She was very proud that she served as a deacon in her church and taught the adult Sunday School Class for many years. Sue was also member of the Eastern Star.
Sue was employed at Atchison Specialty for several years and later was employed at MGPI until she retired at the age of 69.
Sue and James W. Kelley were married on Nov. 9, 1946, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Atchison.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Kenny) Scholz, of Atchison; her granddaughter, Nikki (Shawn) Hamre; her grandson, Craig (Jessie) Scholz; three great-granddaughters, Lauren Hamre, Ithaca, New York, Alexandra Hamre, Springfield, Missouri, and Hayden Hinton, Lawrence, Kansas; and by many other relatives and friends.
Preceding Sue in death were her parents; her husband of 62 years, James W. Kelley; son, James L. Kelley; four brothers, Woodrow, Curtis, OB, and Cleo Masingill; four sisters, Etta Peck, Cecile McCoole, Ola Peterson, and Imogene DeFranzo.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St., Atchison, with Rev. Bob Kraus, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Sue to the First Baptist Church or the Atchison Humane Society.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
