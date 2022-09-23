Kelley, Mary S. 1926-2022

Mary Sue (Masingill) Kelley, age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Atchison Senior Village.

Sue was born on May 3, 1926, in Hattieville, Arkansas, to Grover and Nealie (Simon) Masingill. She graduated from Wonderview High School in Hattieville as the salutatorian of her class and was also a member of the Wonderview womens basketball team. Sue was a graduate of the prestigious Dale Carnegie Business Course. Sue loved spending time with her family and watching KU Basketball and KC Chiefs football.

