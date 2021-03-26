Keller Sr., Scott D. 1956-2021

Scott Douglas Keller, Sr., 64, of Atchison, died March 21, 2021, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Sunset Memory Gardens in Atchison, with Pastor Stephan Lucas officiating the service. Visitation with the family will be the evening of Monday, March 29, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison.
Memorial contributions in memory of Scott are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and may be sent to the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS 66002. Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com
Scott was born on Nov. 19, 1956, in West Point, Nebraska, the son of Doyal and Ruth (Delmont) Keller. Scott worked for Atchison Casting and Snow Creek. He enjoyed watching Nebraska Cornhuskers and Chiefs football, NASCAR, fishing and spending time with his family.
Scott is survived by his sons, Scott Keller, Jr., Atchison, Adam Keller, Effingham, Kansas; daughter, Stefanie (Joshua) Garrison, Lancaster, Kansas; sisters, Mary (Allen) Bahm, Karol Keller, Nikki Moll; stepbrother, Ted Watson; and five grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Dorothy Keller; and infant sister, Patricia Keller. As published in the Atchison Globe.
