KANSAS CITY, Kan. Herschel H.B. Keithline, passed away peacefully at home, on April 22, 2023, at the age of 88.
H.B. is survived by his loving wife, Carol Jean (Miller) Keithline, of 61 years; daughter, Dana (Dan) Carroll, of Springfield, Missouri, Jay Keithline, Baltimore, Maryland, Jeff (Kim) Keithline, of Arlington, Virginia and Jerry (Julie) Keithline, of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Troy Carroll, Nathan (Suzie) Keithline, Josh (Alyx) Carroll, Jade (Tyron) Gruwell, Ethan Carroll, Ryleigh Carroll, Francie Keithline and three great grandchildren: Ryker Weeks, Jaxtyn Gruwell, and Skylar Gruwell. He is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Simpson, of Raleigh, North Carolina and Laura Rose Smith, of Wellington, Kansas, and many nieces and nephews.
H.B. was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ruth Keithline, and four siblings, Andrew Keithline, of Colton, California, Frances Palmer, of Amarillo, Texas, James Keithline,of Fort Morgan, Colorado, and Emma Lou Arensberg, of Atchison.
Born in Anthony, Kansas in 1934, H.B. lived in Wellington Kansas, before moving to Atchison, in 1949. H.B. graduated from Maur Hill High School, in 1952, and entered the U.S. Navy in 1953, where he served for four years as an aviation metalsmith in Yokosuka, Japan. Following his time in the Navy, HB attended St. Benedicts College, in Atchison, obtained an associates degree from Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas, and worked for Santa Fe Railroad in Wellington and General Motors Corporation, in Kansas City.
H.B. worked as a certified pipefitter/welder at the Colgate Palmolive Company in Kansas City, Kansas for more than 30 years. After his retirement in 1991, H.B. enjoyed traveling to visit his family and friends, raising show horses, hunting, fishing, working around the family farm, restoring his prize Volkswagen convertible bug, and spoiling his grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor Kansas on Sunday, April 30th from 5 to 8 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May , 2023, at 10:30 a.m., followed by internment at St. Louis Church Cemetery in Atchison County, Kansas, at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his name to one of the following charities: Sister Servants of Mary, Kansas City Hospice, FIRE Foundation of Kansas City Holy Angels Church, Wounded Warrior Project. As published in the Atchison Globe.
