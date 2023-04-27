KANSAS CITY, Kan. Herschel H.B. Keithline, passed away peacefully at home, on April 22, 2023, at the age of 88.

H.B. is survived by his loving wife, Carol Jean (Miller) Keithline, of 61 years; daughter, Dana (Dan) Carroll, of Springfield, Missouri, Jay Keithline, Baltimore, Maryland, Jeff (Kim) Keithline, of Arlington, Virginia and Jerry (Julie) Keithline, of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Troy Carroll, Nathan (Suzie) Keithline, Josh (Alyx) Carroll, Jade (Tyron) Gruwell, Ethan Carroll, Ryleigh Carroll, Francie Keithline and three great grandchildren: Ryker Weeks, Jaxtyn Gruwell, and Skylar Gruwell. He is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Simpson, of Raleigh, North Carolina and Laura Rose Smith, of Wellington, Kansas, and many nieces and nephews.

