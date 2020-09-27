Alvin Keever, 93, Atchison, Kansas, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by those who loved him dearly, family, friends and caregivers.
Memorial services will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Atchison United Methodist Church with Pastor, Cyd Stein as celebrant. Interment of Alvin and Maxine will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison United Methodist Church and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Alvin was born June 17, 1927, to Alfred M. and Avis (Gilbert) Keever, in Smith County, Kansas. He was born the fifth child in a family of 10 and was raised on the family farm.
After graduation from Smith Center High School, Alvin joined the U.S. Army and then followed with the Army Reserves.
On Aug. 17, 1947, he married the love of his life, Maxine L. Knoll of Downs, Kansas. Together they raised two children, Larry of Seneca, Kansas, and Sheila of Smith Center, Kansas. Alvin and Maxine, along with their children traveled all over with his employment as an excavations supervisor for many years until his retirement. Following his retirement he and his family settled in Atchison, where he purchased the Western Auto Store.
Alvin enjoyed refinishing houses, growing tomatoes, baking, and his greatest love was his church, the Atchison United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed friends, and helping with anything he was able. He had a special place in his heart for his family including his five grandchildren; Kent (Kelsey) Keever, Horton, Kansas; Shawn (Shelby) Keever, Atchison; Kaylene (Drew) Feek, Atchison; Kyle (Melinda) Keever, Atchison; Kade (Taylor) Keever, Cummings, Kansas, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Alvin was preceded in death this past year by three of his siblings, Leota Arment, Ora Keever, Rosalee Gutscher all of the Smith Center area. As published in the Atchison Globe.
