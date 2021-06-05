Kearney, Hazel 1943-2021

Hazel Colleen Kearney, 78, of Winchester, Kansas, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the F.W. Huston Medical Center, Winchester.
Mrs. Kearney has been cremated and a Celebration of Life Service and an internment of cremated remains will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Valley Falls Baseball Association, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Colleen was born on March 14, 1943, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Guy and Margaret (Killorn) Jerome. She graduated from Horton High School in 1961. She worked as a social worker for the state of Kansas at the Social Rehabilitation Services (SRS) for 35 years. She enjoyed attending the grandchildrens sporting activities and going to the casino.
She was married to Gerald F. Bub Kearney on Oct, 26, 1963. Mr. Kearney preceded her in death on July 10, 2004.
Survivors include a son John (Bobbi) Kearney, Valley Falls, Kansas; a brother, Larry (Glenda) Jerome, Horton, Kansas; and two grandchildren, Hayden and Allison Kearney.
Her parents and husband preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
