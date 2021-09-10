Kautz, George 1933-2021

George Bud Kautz, who grew up on a farm in Atchison County and lived most of his life in Atchison, Kansas, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021. He was 88 years old, born on Jan. 15, 1933. His family was with him throughout his life and at the time his life here on Earth ended. George passed as he lived his life, surrounded by his three girls and JoAnn, his high school sweetheart and spouse of 67 years.
He is survived by JoAnn; his children, Kathryn Barrett, Leesa Willming and Janelle Kautz Hegarty, his sons-in-law, Gene Barrett and Mark Hegarty;his grandchildren Kadi (and husband Joe), Michael, Blake, Spencer and granddog Bo, and his great-grandchildren, Landon and Luke. Georges family also included his son-in-law Bill Willming, brother Glen Kautz and his parents, George and Etta Kautz, who preceded him in death. His family loved him dearly and will keep in their memories and hearts his quiet way and selfless love and look forward to when they will be reunited with him in Gods Kingdom.
George graduated from the Atchison County Community High School and proudly served in the Army during the Korean War, where he was elected to leadership school. After serving his country, George worked at the LFM foundry and Kansas Grain Inspection Department before joining the United States Postal Service. He retired from the Postal Service after 37 years. George and JoAnn stayed active in retirement, traveling, spending time with their family and volunteering for many years at the Atchison Hospital and delivering books to the homebound for the Atchison Library. In 2018, George and JoAnn received an award from the Northeast Kansas Library Association. George was also a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church.
The Rosary for George will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Becker Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Avenue, Atchison, Kansas. Visitation will follow the Rosary until 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at St. Josephs Catholic Church, 705 Spring Garden Street, Atchison, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Josephs Catholic Church and Deanna Rose Childrens Farmstead and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
