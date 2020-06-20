Karl, Patrick L.

Patrick K. Lee
CUMMINGS, Kan. Patrick "Pat" Karl Lee, 87, formerly of Cummings, Kansas, died unexpectantly Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home, in Royal City, Washington.
He had been in his usual state of health enjoying his outdoor pursuits, walking, making frames and other equipment for his bees, communing with nature, and writing letters to family.
Pat was the eldest of 10 children born to John B. and Marie (Schuele) Lee, of Cummings.
From grades 1 to 3, he walked the mile to the Locust Grove No 19 one room school.
From about the age of 11 years until he graduated in 1947, from Corpus Christi School at Mooney Creek, he was the driver of the family school bus, a 1925 Model A Ford.
He could barely see over the steering wheel when he began. His "Drivers-Ed" was on-the-job training from his father, where he not only learned to drive the Model A and WK-40 tractor, but drove teams of horses to plant wheat, cultivate corn, mow hay, and harvest oats.
He also did a lot of hoeing and caring for livestock.
In 1947, when he was a freshman at the Atchison County Community High School (ACCHS) in Effingham, Kansas, about 17 miles from his home, he rode his pony, Babe, two miles to catch the bus.
He played football and ran track and was an elected FFA officer.
He especially enjoyed raising Duroc hogs.
He was awarded the degree of state farmer at the 28th State Convention of Future Farmers of America.
Following graduation from ACCHS in 1951, he worked at the LFM Foundry and on the family farm.
On Jan. 25, 1955, Pat was drafted into the US Army and stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington.
He served two years of active duty and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal for his service.
He transferred into the Army Reserve and served from Jan. 25, 1957 to June 14, 1960. Pat finished out his eight year service obligation in the US Air Force Reserve, where he was in Aircraft Maintenance. He was Honorably Discharged on June 14, 1963.
From 1957 to 1958, he attended Kansas State College of Agriculture and Applied Science, where he pursued a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Later, he was employed on the Union Pacific Railroad in Atchison as a switchman.
Pats military service made him eligible for the Bureau of Reclamation GI Land Draw. His options were the Columbia Basin Irrigation Project, the Green River Project in Wyoming, or the Gila River Project in Arizona. He drew Block 82 Unit 20 on the Royal Slope, in Washington.
Pat married Dorothy Lucille Servaes on April 8, 1961.
They "honeymooned" to Royal City in their 1954 International pick-up and began their married life in Washington, and never left.
He farmed, growing row crops and raising livestock.
Like a pioneer, Pat started from scratch in 1961, breaking dusty arid ground to grow crops with Columbia River irrigation water. "He was tough," remembers Delores Servaes. "Through heat, snow, rain, and mud, he just went right on. Give Pat a piece of baling wire and hed get the job done.
He also worked in the lab at the U&I Sugar Beet Plant in Moses Lake and later with Lamb-Weston where he retired, in 1995.
Pat and Dorothy were well-known in the community and served as Grand Marshal for the 2017 Royal City Summerfest parade and festival.
For 17 years, he was an active volunteer at the Royal City Food Bank.
He was a member of St. Michaels Parish where he served on the Pastoral Council and taught CCD religious education classes, for many years.
He is survived by: his wife, Dorothy Lee; their 10 children: daughters: Rita Rose Dockins of Othello, Mary Catherine Beaumont of Quincy, and Pamela Jane Ott of Kingwood, Texas; Sons: John Anthony Lee of Quincy, Henry Carl Lee and Patrick James Lee of Royal City, Daryl Antone Lee of Salem, Ohio, David Andrew Lee of Kennewick, Brandon Wayne Lee of Avodale, Arizona and Benedict Todd Lee, of Ellensberg; and 23 grandchildren.
Also surviving are his siblings: Rose Marie and Mary Therese Lee of Atchison; Tom Lee of Cummings; Tim Lee of Rushville, Missouri; Jim Lee of Paola; Ann Lee of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Bernadette Dann of Candia, New Hampshire.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Joe Lee, and granddaughter, Krystal Rose Dockins.
Pat loved his country and was proud to serve.
Throughout his life, he retained a sense of curiosity. One of his most recent projects was to devise larger wheels for his walker.
He loved being outside in his straw hat and overalls, and usually had a toothpick.
He had a fierce pride in his kids, who grew up to fulfill his dreams, becoming farmers, entrepreneurs, pilots, engineers, parents, and overall hard workers.
As a grandpa, he always gave great big hugs and had something delicious growing, dehydrating, or ready to can.
"You couldnt leave Grandpas house without your arms full," says granddaughter, Kelsi Dockins. "Big Man, you will be missed! Every time we see a bee, eat a strawberry, or drink sweet tea, we will be thinking of you!"
Memorial services were held June 19, 2020, at Kaysers Chapel, Moses Lake, Washington, with graveside service on June 20, at the Royal Memorial Gardens. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.