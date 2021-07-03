Karczewski, Helen 1927-2021

EASTON, Kan. Helen Karczewski, 93, of Easton, Kansas, passed away June 27, 2021, at home. She was born Dec. 21, 1927, in Mooney Creek, Kansas, the daughter of Lawrence and Minnie (Corpstein) Noll.
Helen moved to Effingham, Kansas, at six years old. She attended St. Anns grade school and graduated from ACCHS in 1945.
She attended Casters Beauty School in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Helen married Sylvester Sam Miller in 1948. They resided in the Purcell, Kansas, area for seven years and moved to Mooney Creek, Kansas, in 1955. Sam passed away in 1990.
She married Elmer Karczewski of Easton in 2002. He survives at the home. She is also survived by a sister, Ruby Foret, of Westwood, Kansas; a brother James Noll, of Effingham; nine children, Larry (Linda) Miller of Richmond, Texas, Peter Miller of Wenatchee, Washington, Thomas (Barbara) Miller of Topeka, Kansas, Mark (Jolene) Miller of McPherson, Kansas, Ruth (Larry Downing) Miller of Pittsburg, Kansas, Audrey (Paul Bunyar) Miller of Shawnee, Kansas, Mary (Mark Schuler) Miller of Newport, Oregon, June (Thomas) Gerety of Winchester, Kansas, and Keith (Sara) Miller of Westmoreland, Kansas; 24 grandchildren; 39 great- grandchildren; and eight stepchildren.
Helen had many talents and hobbies. She loved to sing, quilt, read and dance. Helen also enjoyed making homemade wine with her husband.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Sam Miller and her sister, Jean Kelly of Junction City, Kansas.
Visitation beginning with praying of the rosary will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Easton, Kansas. Burial will follow at Corpus Christi Cemetery in Mooney Creek.
Memorials are suggested to St. Lukes Hospice. As published in the Atchison Globe.
