Brother Peter Karasz, O.S.B., a claustral oblate of St. Benedicts Abbey, died on Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022. He had been fortified by the Sacraments of the Church and the Apostolic Pardon.
Born on June 8, 1940, in Budapest, Hungary. As a young man he joined in the Budapest uprising against the Soviet communist regime in 1956; after which he was able to escape from Hungary, and eventually came to the United States joining relatives here. Even though not yet a citizen, Peter served in the United States Army from 1958 through 1963, when he received an honorable discharge at the end of his tour of duty.
Br. Peter liked to do woodworking, crafting, and loved to read. When his eyesight failed, he continued his love for reading through the use of audiobooks. He continued to join the monks for prayer and Mass.
Br. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, George and Klara (Hartman) Karasz, and is survived by a sister, Istvanne Banhegyi ne;e "Katyi" Karasz, and a brother, Tamas, and nephews: Gergely and Szabolcs Banhegyi, and Peter Palko Karasz. Br. Peters children live in the United States.
The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Benedicts Abbey Church on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m., with interment following in the Abbey cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Brother Peter may be sent to St. Benedicts Abbey, 1020 N. Second St., Atchison, KS 66002.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral care. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.