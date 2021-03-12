Kane, Mark O. 1961-2021

Mark Owen Kane, 59, of Atchison, Kansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Bob Flack officiating. Burial will follow at Sumner Cemetery, Atchison. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Riverbend Bible Church or Sumner Cemetery and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Mark was born Aug. 1, 1961, the first born child of Eugene and Patricia (Bechtold) Kane. He graduated from Atchison High School, 1979.
Mark did construction work at Fort Leavenworth, worked as a machine operator for Conagra, and was employed for the food services at Benedictine College. He enjoyed listening to his favorite music, playing cards, fishing, bicycling, and hanging out with his friends and family.
Survivors include his parents, Gene and Patty Kane, Atchison; his siblings, Theresa and Mike Bisnette, Topeka, Kansas, Ann and Daniel Deal, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mary and Paul Johansen, Valparaiso, Indiana, Sarah Stout, Atchison,, Paul and Beth Kane, Indianapolis, Indiana, Kandi and Doug Redmond, Greenwood, Indiana; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Your infectious laugh and humor will be missed by many. As published in the Atchison Globe.
