Jones, Vivian D. 1937-2019

DENVER, Colo. Vivian D. Jones was born Feb. 27, 1937, in Kansas City, Mo.
She died on Dec. 19th, 2019, in her home, in Denver, Colorado. Vivian was 82 years old.
Her parents were Thomas Matthews Sr. and Gertie Suggs-Matthews.
She was one of five children born to this marriage.
She also had eight siblings, from two of her fathers marriages.
Vivian was happily married to Willie Jones until his passing, in 1994.
She has four children: Joyce Matthews-Williams, Roger Matthews, Eric Matthews and Vivian Matthews.
She also had four stepchildren: Terrence Jones, Jacqueline Jones, Jennifer Jones and Tricia Jones.
She had multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Vivian worked at and retired from Mount St. Scholastica Convent, in Atchison.
She moved to Denver in 2007, to be near to her family.
Before moving to Denver, Vivian was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
After moving to Denver, she became a member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Aurora, Colorado.
Vivian enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, sewing and being active in various church organizations.
Funeral services: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Final Care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.