Victoria S. Jones
HOLTON, Kan. Victoria S. Jones, 68, Holton, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Midland Hospice House, in Topeka, Kansas.
A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Inurnment will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grahem-Herbers Post 3084 V.F.W. and sent in care of Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
